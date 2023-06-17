Adipurush released in Theatres on May 16 (Friday) and it has received a mixed reaction from the critics and audience (well, mostly criticism and negative comments). Not just the VFX, the audience simply can't stop talking about Hanuman's cringe dialogue "Tel tere baap ka, Aag bhi teri baap ki, Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki". In a recent interview, Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir has defended the dialogues and said, "a very meticulous thorough process has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajranbali, so the audience can connect to it." The mythological film is directed by Om Raut, it stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage in primary roles. Adipurush Dialogues Roasted: Fans Unhappy With Manoj Muntashir's Lines for Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film on Ramayana, Take to Twitter to Troll the Lyricist!.

Check Out Manoj Muntashir Interview Here:

