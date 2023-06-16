Adipurush has been in the news for a long time, for a number of different reasons. The mythological film is directed by Om Raut, it stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage in primary roles. Now, the movie has been released it is obvious that the audience will have a lot of things to say (Good/ bad both). After bashing the VFX of the film, now Twitterati simply can't stop talking about the cringe dialogues. They are unhappy with Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the dialogue writer of Adipurush. Check out the Twitter reactions here. Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan's '10-Headed Ravana' Pic From Prabhas-Starrer Goes Viral for All Wrong Reasons, as Twitterati Trolls the Film For Its VFX!.

Not At All Happy With The Dialogue

"कपड़ा और तेल तेरे बाप का, जलेगी भी तेरे बाप की!" These are the kind of Dialogues Urduwood is giving to the character of Hanuman Ji! Is he a deity or your streetside Bhaijaan? pic.twitter.com/fugSYMLxYZ — The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) June 16, 2023

Seriously, What's Wrong With Them?

imagine making hanuman ji say dialogues like this and then doing PR stunt of leaving one seat in the theatre for him, WHAT'S WRONG WITH THEMpic.twitter.com/jfJ2rtwrt7 — shinchan⁹ 🇮🇳 (@shinchan_asc) June 16, 2023

No Comments!!!

Wait What?

I wonder whose bright idea it was to attribute tapri ka chechda gunda dialogues to our Gods. From the snippets on Twitter, it looks like this movie was made sans Bhakti bhav, sans divinity and certainly sans respect for the fact that they were trying to depict Hindu ithihasa.… — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) June 16, 2023

Disappointed

Adipurush makers have messed this beyond redemption. After putting such dialogues on our gods, they have put a disclaimer in film that it isn’t based on Valmiki’s Ramayana. Mocking Ramayana but also playing legally safe. Ridiculous..Hurtful… pic.twitter.com/hYz1fkrCOL — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) June 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)