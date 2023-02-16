Trailer of Prabhas' Adipurush is all set to release soon. Reportedly, the magnum opus' trailer will drop online during Rama Navami 2023 i.e March 30, 2023. Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan (Ravana) in important roles. Adipurush Teaser Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan Gets Trolled for Its Animation, Netizens Call It 'Temple Run' (View Tweets).

Adipurush Trailer on Rama Navami:

#Adipurush new trailer team planning to release for Ramanavami (March 30, 2023). — LetsCinema (@letscinema) February 16, 2023

