The teaser of Adipurush featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan was unveiled by the makers today (Oct 2). High on animation and inspired by the Hindu mythological story of the epic Ramayana, the video of Om Raut directorial is getting heavily slammed online for looking like 'video game'. Here, check out what netizens have to say about it below. Adipurush Teaser: Prabhas as Lord Ram Arrives to Save Kriti Sanon's Sita from Saif Ali Khan's Evil Lankesh (Watch Video).

'Cartoon'

Is #Adipurush movie is animation movie??? Looks like cartoon movie...teaser is not great — its_yuva (@AYvashree) October 2, 2022

'Don't Ruin History'

Please 🙏 Don't ruin our history in the name of VFX. The film more look like anime movie rather than Original. Where is original location, costume, weapons etc. Bhagaban Ram, Hanuman, Jamwant, Raban and other actors doesn't look like thier characters.#Adipurush 😒😡 — ପିଙ୍କୁ (@ssatyabrat11) October 2, 2022

'Not Satisfied'

Oh

#Adipurush Ravana was a pure Brahmin ,but Rama was a kshatriya warrior but how come rama is wearing janivara and why not Ravana who was a Brahmin? That's north Indians for you .🤣😂😹 pic.twitter.com/oqupsW7yiM — Likhith kannadiga (@likithgowda_) October 2, 2022

'Temple Run'

#Adipurush ka Teaser Dekhne K Bad Temple Run Game Ki Yaad Aagyii 😂😂😂😂 — ARJITIAN MALYK (@ArjitianMalyk) October 2, 2022

'Video Game'

Had such high expectations from #Adipurush, looking like video game graphics pic.twitter.com/YA5IXKOdtq — Jnura (@nafllaw) October 2, 2022

