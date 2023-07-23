Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are rumoured to be the hot new couple of B-town. There have been numerous instances when the two were spotted together, recent one being from their Spain trip. However, neither of them have stated anything to their relationship. The latest pics of this rumoured couple that are doing rounds are from their late night outing in Bandra, Mumbai. Aditya and Ananya were clicked together last evening as they stepped out for a night drive in the city. The pics of the same have surfaced online and Ananya can be seen trying to hide her face, whilst Aditya is seen smiling. Pic of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Cosying Up in Lisbon Goes Viral.

Aditya Roy Kapur And Ananya Panday

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The Rumoured Hot New Pair Of B-Town

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

