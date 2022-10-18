There were rumours doing the rounds that actor Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan have had a fall out as an aftermath of their last association with Laal Singh Chaddha. It was also speculated that Aamir might never work with the director again. However, Advait has now taken to social media to put all those rumours to rest. He mentioned: ‘Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem’. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Film Fails in Theatres But Finds More Love at Netflix (View Tweets).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Advait Chandan (@advaitchandan)

