Neetu Kapoor got nostalgic today (April 13), as she shared an old memory on Instagram. The veteran actress recalled getting engaged to Rishi Kapoor, as she shared a black-white picture from the ceremony online. "Fond memories of baisakhi day, as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979," she captioned the image. Neetu Kapoor Says ‘Mai Kyu Batau’ as Paparazzi Asks Her About Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding Date (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

