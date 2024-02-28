Shaitaan, featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika, is all set to release in theatres next month. Directed by Vikas Bahl, it will hit the big screens in March. A teaser for the latest song, “Aisa Main Shaitaan”, is out now, giving a scary glimpse into what's to come. The full song is expected to be available tomorrow, February 29. This Hindi remake of the popular Gujarati film Vash is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios International, with Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak as producers. Shaitaan Song ‘Khushiyaan Bator Lo’: First Track From Ajay Devgn–Jyotika’s Film, Crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, Celebrates Family Moments (Watch Video).

Teaser For "Aisa Main Shaitaan" Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

