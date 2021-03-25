Ajay Devgn's recent video on social media has led fans to speculates what his new project might be. He has got something exciting coming up for his fans. The collaboration is with Disney+ Hotstar but it is not so clear that what it could be about. He is addressing himself as 'Sudarshan' in the video.

Check Out Ajay Devgn's Tweet Below:

Maine kitni baar bataya hai ki Ajay's Bhuj will be the best thing on @DisneyplusHSVIP, par Sudarshan ki baat koi maanta hi nahi hai. Atleast you guys agree with me right? 🧐 #EntertainmentKaAllRounder pic.twitter.com/VyEi4z69rf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)