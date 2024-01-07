Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has taken to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to react to hate comments on Indians by a prominent public figure in the Maldives. The actor replied to Addulla Mahzoom Majid, a minister in the Maldives, who accused India of targeting the island and said that India faces significant challenges in competing with the Maldives in beach tourism. Reacting to the hate statement done by the minister, Akshay wrote, 'We are good to our neighbours but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism'. Several users positively reacted to Akshay's comment on the situation and joined him in promoting India's beach tourism. PM Narendra Modi Goes Snorkelling in Lakshadweep, Shares Photos of His ‘Exhilarating Experience’ (See Pics).

Check Out Akshay’s Reply to Maldives Minister Abdulla Mahzoom Majid

Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such… pic.twitter.com/DXRqkQFguN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 7, 2024

