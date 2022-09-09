If you went gaga over Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal's comic timing in the Hera Pheri franchise, then here's a good news for you. As Akki while replying to his birthday wish by Shetty seemingly confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 is indeed happening. He wrote,"Shyam bhai, thank you for the wishes. Phir thodi hera pheri kar le." Excited? Hera Pheri 3 With Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in Works, Claims Producer Firoz Nadiadwala.

Akshay Kumar:

Shyam bhai, thank you for the wishes. Phir thodi hera pheri kar le ❤️😂 ? https://t.co/j8aRE0A1fN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2022

