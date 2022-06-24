If you happen to be a fan of the iconic comedy Hera Pheri franchise, then it's time to rejoice. As the producer of the film, Firoz Nadiadwala has confirmed that Heri Pheri 3 will happen soon. "You’ll get to see it very soon with the same star cast," he said in an interview. Hera Pheri 3 will see OG star cast namely Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Excited? Hera Pheri 3 Meme Templates Coming Soon? Funny Jokes and Puns Sweep Internet After the Announcement of the Iconic Movie Sequel With OG Cast.

Check It Out:

#HeraPheri3 is reportedly in the works with same star trio as filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala has said, "You’ll get to see it very soon with the same star cast – #AkshayKumar, #PareshRawal and #SunielShetty"#Bollywoodnews #HeraPheri pic.twitter.com/MT7gpnGrZB — HT City (@htcity) June 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)