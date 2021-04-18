Akshay Kumar was diagnosed with COVID-19 a couple of days back and has recovered too. The actor took to Twitter to tease about a sweet melody and credited a lot to patience.

Check out Akshay Kumar's post here...

Patience is a virtue...but in this case it’s sweet, a sweet melody 🎵 The wait is over...coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Bq3W4wvdba — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)