On the occasion of Akshay Kumar’s 55th birthday today (September 9) his fans have extended heartfelt wishes on Twitter. From sharing his pictures from movies, photoshoot and more, fans have posted the sweetest birthday notes for the Khiladi of Bollywood on the micro-blogging platform. Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: 5 Best Films of the Superstar According to IMDb and Where to Watch Them Online!
Box Office King
Happiest birthday to box office king, Akshay Kumar. He has blazed a unique path for himself with string of blockbusters & peerless roles. I wish you the best of success & happiness. May your film, Cuttputlli break all BO records.@akshaykumar #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/rAKSGBGnaS
— 🇮🇳Rajesh Rangare B J P.🇮🇳 (@RangareRajesh) September 9, 2022
Khiladi Turns 55
Happy birthday super star akshay kumar #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar #AkshayKumar𓃵 pic.twitter.com/YW7hwG80EV
— piyush singh (@piyushrajput199) September 9, 2022
That Childhood Pic
Akkians, it's September 9th, it's @akshaykumar sir's 55th birthday!!! 🥳🥳🎉🎉🎂🍾🥂#HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/gn1G5z9NUq
— Akshay Kumar Italy fans (@akkikumaritaly) September 8, 2022
Those Looks
The name "AKSHAY KUMAR" is synonymous to dedication & Versatility!! #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/V2XuaIDTsz
— 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥 (@IAmRahulAkkian) September 9, 2022
Inspiring Star
3 Decade
from Shiva to Arjan Singh
Rajiv Bhatiya- Akshay Kumar- Khiladi- Khiladiyon ka khiladi-
Raju & now the journey to become
Bharat Kumar
This journey is a source of inspiration.
I'm always proud that I'm your fan @akshaykumar #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/5RNW4NmgTz
— Bipin Pathak (@akkiyuvipathak) September 9, 2022
