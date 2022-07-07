Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's look from movie Capsule Gill has been leaked online. The BTS still of Akshay in sikh getup by wearing a spectacle and turban has been doing rounds on social media. Fans took to Twitter and started sharing the leaked first look of the actor from the biopic. Prithviraj Teaser: Twitter Finds Akshay Kumar’s Expressions Unintentionally Comic; Makes Funny Jokes and Memes on Them!

Check Out The Leaked Pic Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)