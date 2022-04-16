Alia Bhatt has shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram. The actress who got hitched to Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 looks splendid in her heena function. The mehendi pics see the couple having lots of fun with their friends and families. Not to miss, RK holding late dad Rishi Kapoor's photo frame and Neetu Kapoor dancing. Indeed, this one looks magical. Neetu Kapoor Calls Alia Bhatt Her ‘Bahurani’ as She Shares a Stunning Picture of RAlia from Their Wedding!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Mehendi Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

