Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has became the only Indian to get named on top celeb Instagram influencer list. She has been ranked in 6th spot on the list. As per reports in Influencer Marketing Hub, she has beat Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. to reach the mark. Instagram Star Egle Fox Shares Her Life as an Influencer & Travel Blogger!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

ALIA BHATT scores a SIX 💥🔥 TOP 10 CELEBRITY INFLUENCERS OF INSTAGRAM…#AliaBhatt overtakes BIGGIES like #JenniferLopez, #ChrisHemsworth, #RobertDowneyJr to reserve the ‘Sixth Spot’ As per Influencer Marketing Hub. Congratulations to on-screen #GangubaiKathiawadi @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/9gLtR4Zioh — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) April 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)