Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Animal has taken the box office by storm, garnering rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Amidst the overwhelming praise from fans, Alia Bhatt also took to social media to express her admiration for her husband's achievements. In a heartwarming post on Instagram, Bhatt congratulated Kapoor on his superb performance in the flick and praised his dedication to fatherhood. "For taking such huge strides as an artist & for literally making our daughter take her first steps today," an excerpt from Bhatt's post reads. Animal Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna’s Movie Makes a Roaring Debut, Collects Rs 60 Crore on Opening Day in India.

Alia Bhatt Pens Note for Ranbir Kapoor:

