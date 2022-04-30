Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and shared a priceless throwback picture remembering late father-in-law Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary. The veteran actor died in 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared an old click that features Alia along with Ranbir, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor Remembers Late Husband Rishi Kapoor on Second Death Anniversary, Says ‘Loosing a Partner of 45 Years Was Difficult and Painful’ (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Alia Bhatt Instagram

