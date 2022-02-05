Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in the tinsel town. Yesterday, when RK was asked about his reaction to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi’s trailer, the man simply won hearts with his reply. After this, showering love on Ranbir, Alia called him the ‘Best boyfriend ever' on her Instagram story. Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To GF Alia Bhatt’s Film’s Trailer In Gangubai’s Signature Pose (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Alia Bhatt Instagram

