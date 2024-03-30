Parineeti Chopra lavishes praise on her Amar Singh Chamkila co-star Diljit Dosanjh, labelling him the 'perfect' collaborator on set. She also lauds the visionary direction of Imtiaz Ali and expresses immense gratitude for the chance to star in the film. In an Instagram post, she extends her appreciation to her co-star and the entire team. Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra Promise a Vibrant Journey into Punjab's Folk Music in Imtiaz Ali's Film (Watch Video).

Parineeti Chopra's IG Post

