Amitabh Bachchan has finally got his blue tick back on Twitter after paying for it and now the actor has Tweeted yet again questioning the social media platform in a quirky way. Meme accounts like @TheTweetofGod and numerous cat accounts have now become verified as per the new development which grants free Blue Checks to accounts with a million followers. On This, Big B asked Twitter he paid for the blue tick despite 48 million followers. Amitabh Bachchan’s Blue Tick on Twitter Gets Restored, Actor Tweets ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk’ and Thanks Elon Musk (View Post).

Check Out Big B's Tweet Below:

T 4627 - अरे मारे गये गुलफाम , बिरज में मारे गये गुलफाम 🎶 ए ! Twitter मौसी, चाची, बहनी, ताई, बुआ .. झौआ भर के त नाम हैं तुम्हार ! पैसे भरवा लियो हमार, नील कमल ख़ातिर ✔️ अब कहत हो जेकर 1 m follower उनकर नील कमल free म हमार तो 48.4 m हैं , अब ?? खेल खतम, पैसा हजम ?!😳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2023

