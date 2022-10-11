Shah Rukh Khan wished Amitabh Bachchan as he celebrates his birthday today. He took to social media to share a beautiful message. Along with a video of the two of them, he captioned his post with a message that read: ‘One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father and superhuman is to never back away….instead learn….level up and launch again and again….forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grandchildren also. Love you sir @SrBachchan’. Amitabh Bachchan Turns 80: Karan Johar Calls Amitabh Bachchan a Legend and a Masterclass in Acting!

Take a look:

One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father and superhuman is to never back away….instead learn….level up and launch again and again….forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grand children also. Love you sir @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/2biJ6bK9xU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2022

