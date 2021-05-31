Amrita Rao has finally joined the bandwagon as she recreated the 'Jal Lijjiye' scene from her and Shahid Kapoor's film, Vivaah. The actress gave a hilarious twist to the meme trend and grabbed everyone's attention.

Check Out Her Hilarious Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@amrita_rao_insta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)