Shah Rukh Khan's daughters, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday, have been close friends since childhood. The two can be seen often hanging out together at parties and other casual outings. The best friends once again got together to watch the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clash with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday April 14. SRK, daughter Suhana, and son Abraham arrived in Kolkata to watch the match in Eden Gardens. Ananya Panday also accompanied them for the match. KKR won the match by 8 wickets. Later, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday took to their social media to share a few snaps from the match. A throwback picture of the two also emerged online. Ananya shared that picture showing her and Suhana as children attending a KKR match together in the past. Besties Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Flaunt Their Million-Dollar Smiles While Enjoying Kolkata Knight Riders’ Match (View Pic).

Check Out Ananya Panday’s Insta Story Here:

Ananya Panday's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

