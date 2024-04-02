Actress Ananya Panday frequently travels around the globe due to her professional demands and also to have a fun time for herself. The actress recently shared an adorable photo from her Paris getaway on her social media, expressing her desire to return to the city again. On April 1, the actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a delightful picture of herself from her Paris vacation on Instagram. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress could be seen wearing a cute white mini-skirt paired with a pink top. Ananya was casually standing next to her scooter, enjoying a leisurely stroll through the lively streets of the beautiful city. Sharing the picture, Ananya expressed her wish to visit the place again. She wrote, "Happy happy times take me back". Shankara: R Madhavan Joins Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday in Upcoming Film – Reports.

Check Out Ananya Panday’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

