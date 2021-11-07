On November 7, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account and shared some throwback pictures of Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. The daddy dearest mentioned in the post that he's missing his two daughters 'a little extra' today. The photo dump shared sees Sonam-Rhea's childhood and grown-up clicks. FYI, Sonam resides with her man Anand Ahuja in London, whereas Rhea who recently got married stays with Karan Boolani.

