Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal continues its triumphant streak, amassing a whopping Rs 519.64 crore in India by Day 17. Despite mixed reviews from fans and critics upon its December 1, 2023 release, the film thrived. Anchored by Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, the movie's impressive box office performance signals its enduring popularity. Animal Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor's Provocative Performance Can't Rescue Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Exhausting and Disturbing Ode to Toxic Masculinity (LatestLY Exclusive).

