Ranbir Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Anil Kapoor are currently shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal at Pataudi Palace. The actors’ looks from the sets of the film have been leaked online. Ranbir looks dapper in an all-black ensemble, sporting clean-shaven look. Anil Kapoor too can be seen in black formal attire, whereas Suresh Oberoi, all suited up, is seen seated on a royal green tufted chair. Animal: Ranbir Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna’s Pictures From The Sets Of The Film In Manali Take Internet By Storm.

Photos Leaked From The Sets Of Animal

