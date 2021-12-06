Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Antim: The Final Truth made a steady start on the box office. But after few days of running in the theatres it earned quite impressive collection. The movie was earlier released on the big screens on November 26 and after two weekends the BO collection stands at a total of Rs 34.60 crore. The pair up of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma has received mixed response from the audience.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#Antim records decent biz in Weekend 2… Covers lost ground on [second] Sat and Sun… Will have to perform at satisfactory levels from Mon - Thu for a respectable *Week 2* total… [Week 2] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.75 cr, Sun 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 34.60 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/8ZTj3I8S7v — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2021

