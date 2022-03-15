Recently, it was comedian-host Kapil Sharma who got trolled online for allegedly not inviting the cast of The Kashmir Files on TKSS. Now, Anupam Kher has defended Kapil and clarified to Times Now that he was invited to the show but did not go as the subject of the film is serious. To which, Kapil Sharma thanked the veteran actor for clearing the air. The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Declared Tax-Free In Gujarat.

Check It Out:

Thank you paji ⁦⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ for clarifying all the false allegations against me ❤️🙏 और उन सब दोस्तों का भी शुक्रिया जिन्होंने बिना सच जाने मुझे इतनी मोहब्बत दी 😃 खुश रहिए, मुस्कुराते रहिये 🙏 #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself 🤗 pic.twitter.com/hMxiIy9W8x — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)