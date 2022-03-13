The Kashmir Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, released in theatres on March 11. The film has been declared tax-free in Gujarat. The Haryana government too declared the Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi starrer as tax-free in the state.

The Kashmir Files Tax-Free In Gujarat

Gujarat makes the film The Kashmir Files tax-free in the State: Chief Minister's Office — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)