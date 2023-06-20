Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18. The wedding reception of the duo saw several A-listers from B-town in attendance. Anupam Kher has shared pics from the couple’s wedding reception in which he is seen posing with ‘Class of 90s’. The veteran actor reminisced memories from the '90s era where actors 'shared stories'. This pic features him posing with Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Aamir Khan and that is indeed a treat for fans. Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding: Aamir Khan and Salman Khan Arrive in Style for the Reception (View Pics).

‘Class of 90s’

