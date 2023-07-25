Earlier this month, actor Anupam Kher dropped the first look of himself as Nobel Prize-winning Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore, from his upcoming film. The post received mixed reactions from the audience including Bengali celebrities like Swastika Mukherjee. The Shah Jahan Regency shared a post on social media and said, "No one should play Robi Thakur. Leave the man alone". Kher has finally reacted to this criticism about his Rabindranath Tagore looks and said some people want to be noticed for their negative views instead of their work. According to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "Oh, leave Rabindranath Tagore alone, and nobody should do this’. I got to know about this reaction when my PR team sent it to me. Around 99% of the people who I sent the image asked me why I am sending them Tagore’s picture. There are 86,400 seconds in a day, and if someone says such things for 10 seconds, I will not waste my other seconds thinking about it." Swastika Mukherjee Says ‘No One Should Play’ Rabindranath Tagore After Anupam Kher Shares First Look, Bengali Actress Shares Disapproval Post on Social Media!.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

This is what #AnupamKher has to say on his look as #RabindraNathTagore!https://t.co/FK9JiJaspf — ETimes (@etimes) July 25, 2023

Swastika Mukherjee's Tweet:

No one should play Robi Thakur. Leave the man alone. — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) July 9, 2023

Check Out Anupam Kher's Look as Rabindranath Tagore:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

