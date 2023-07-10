Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee is known for her comments and bold statements. This time the actress shared a post on Twitter and disapproved of anyone portraying the role of Rabindranath Tagore, the eminent poet, philosopher, and essayist, in any project. Her tweet comes two days after actor Anupam Kher announced his upcoming film, in which he will be seen essaying the role of Tagore. The Bengali actress tweeted, "No one should play Robi Thakur. Leave the man alone." Anupam Kher Is 'Delighted' to Portray Rabindranath Tagore in His 538th Project, Shares First Look (Watch Video).

No one should play Robi Thakur. Leave the man alone. — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) July 9, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

