Anupam Kher has shared a priceless picture to wish wife Kirron Kher on the occasion of their 37th marriage anniversary. The picture shared by the veteran actor was the one from their wedding day. He captioned it as, “Happy anniversary dearest #Kirron. Dug out this pic of our wedding 37years ago from the Treasure Trunk of my father during my recent visit to Shimla!” Anupam Kher Pens Heartfelt Note to Wish Wife Kirron Kher on Her Birthday.

Happy anniversary dearest #Kirron. Dug out this pic of our wedding 37years ago from the Treasure Trunk of my father during my recent visit to Shimla!😍! May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life. सालगिरह मुबारक! 😍🌺😍 #MarriageAnniversary @KirronKherBJP #37Years pic.twitter.com/EEiSDcZrfB — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 26, 2022

