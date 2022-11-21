Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan celebrate their first marriage anniversary on November 21 today and on the occasion, the actress shares an adorable kissing picture to wish her hubby. She captioned it "Happy Anniversary Angel boy, Thank you for the most amazing one year anyone could’ve asked for. Everyday waking up to my best friend has made me a happier better person, You’re my sunshine, 1 down 100 to go." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares a Loving Post on Instagram on Father Krishnaraj Rai’s Birth Anniversary.

Anushka Ranjan Celebrates First Marriage Anniversary With Aditya Seal

