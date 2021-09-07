Looks like Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is missing Indian food a lot. As she took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of South Indian cuisine, dosas which she ate while in London. She posted the click from Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, where she is currently staying. Aww, so desi at heart!

Check It Out:

Anushka Sharma Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)