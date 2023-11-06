Aparshakti Khurana has dropped a series of cute moments with his baby girl Arzoie on Instagram. The actor shared how he sported a top-knot hairdo and the reason behind it will leave you smiling. It was as per his daughter’s request when Aparshakti asked her to tie-up her hair. Check out the father and daughter’s adorable moments below: Farhan Akhtar And Akira Shell Out Major Father-Daughter Goals In This Cool ‘Knock Knock’ Selfie (View PIC).

Aparshakti Khurana & Arzoie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)

