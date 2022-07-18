Ek Villain Actress Tara Sutaria is all set to headline the upcoming edge-of-the-seat thriller from Hurdang director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The film is titled Apurva and is backed by Murad Khetani and Star Studios. Ek Villain Returns Song Shaamat: Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor’s Track Is the Perfect Rock Anthem of the Year (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

TARA SUTARIA TO STAR IN THRILLER 'APURVA': STAR STUDIOS - MURAD KHETANI TO BACK THE PROJECT... Producers #StarStudios and #MuradKhetani announce #Apurva, which will star #TaraSutaria in the lead... #NikhilNageshBhat will direct the edge-of-the-seat thriller... Starts soon. pic.twitter.com/mrRU3eDYLo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2022

