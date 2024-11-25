Apurva Sircar, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing at Bandhan Bank has stepped down after serving the organization for over seven years. With more than 20 years of experience, Sircar has worked across diverse sectors, including consumer durables, FMCG, and financial services. His contributions at Bandhan Bank have been pivotal in shaping the bank’s marketing strategies and brand presence. During his tenure, Sircar played a significant role in elevating Bandhan Bank's image and establishing its identity in the competitive banking sector. Bandhan Bank, Canara Bank Employees Get Scolded by Seniors During Online Team Meetings; Banks' React as Videos Surface.

Bandhan Bank’s Senior VP and Marketing Head Steps Down After 7 Years

