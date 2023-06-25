Satyaprem Ki Katha has got everyone's hopes up, and fans are loving Kartik and Kiara's chemistry. But one thing that left netizens unsatisfied is the remake of the hit song "Pasoori", titled "Pasoori Nu". Remakes may be great sometimes, but it seems there's a limit to how many netizens are fine with. Twitterati slammed the song on the social media platform calling it "cheap" and told makers to come up with something original. Check out the reactions below. Kartik Aaryan Reveals Sajid Nadiadwala's Comparison of Satyaprem Ki Katha to the Iconic DDLJ.

View Reactions to Pasoori Nu:

Apna original bhi kuch bana lo B$DWALO! kab tak copy paste se kaam chalate rhoge?! — Out of Context Pakistan (@Umairiology) June 25, 2023

Delete It

Delete this. Delete this NOW. — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) June 25, 2023

Cheap Copy

Its cheap one. Singer should be only @alisethimusic — Suban Iqbal (@suban_iqbal) June 25, 2023

Keeping Listeners Away From New Creations

Tseries has bought rights of all desi songs and is now focused on remaking them thus taking livelihood of new singers, lyricists and upcoming music directors.. they’re keeping listeners away from new creations too.. I am not ready to buy that better originals can’t be created.. — Usama Zafar (@Usama7) June 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)