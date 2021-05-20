Reportedly, popular singer Arijit Singh’s mother passed away due to COVID-19 complications on May 20. She was hospitalised in Kolkata after testing COVID-19 positive. Reports also suggest that she was extremely critical and breathed her last today around 11 am. May her soul RIP.

Check It Out:

Renowned playback singer #ArijitSingh’s mother, Aditi Singh, 52, passed away at #AMRI Dhakuria on 19th May at 11 PM. She was admitted with #COVID and was put on ECMO. She tested negative on 17th May but succumbed to a cerebral stroke. — Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) May 20, 2021

