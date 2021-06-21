Arjun Kapoor is not only a great artist, but he's also a fabulous brother. As the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor took to Instagram and shared a video that sees him getting inked. He has dedicated this tattoo to his sister Anshula Kapoor. In the clip, we can see Arjun getting the letter 'A' engraved on one of his arms. Aww!!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)