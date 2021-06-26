Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor Arjun Kapoor celebrates his birthday today (June 26). Several Bollywood A-listers like Janhnvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and more were papped making their presence felt at the actor's birthday bash last night. Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor reached the venue with Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor. Vijay Deverakonda was also in attendance. Check it out. Arjun Kapoor Birthday Special: 5 Best Films of the Bollywood Actor As Per IMDb and Where To Watch Them Online!

Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranveer Singh

Vijay Deverakonda

Rohit Dhawan With Wife

