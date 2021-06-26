Arjun Kapoor, son of producer Boney Kapoor happens to be one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. He entered the showbiz in 2012 and since then has been entertaining fans with his work. Be it action, comedy, romance, or even a series role, he has done it all in quite a short span of his career. Before making his debut as an actor, he had worked as an assistant director for films like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-E-Ishq. The best part about him is that he has been growing as an artist over the years and that's his star quality. And so, on the occasion of Arjun's birthday today (June 26), we rank five of his best films as per IMDb ratings and also tell you where to watch them online. Arjun Kapoor Buys a Sea-Facing 4BHK Apartment Worth Rs 20 Crore Near Malaika Arora’s Residence – Reports.

2 States (2014)

This is the highest-rated Arjun Kapoor film on IMDb with a 6.9 score. It's a romantic film which stars Arjun and Alia Bhatt as the lead. Arjun (Krish) and Alia (Ananya) meet at an IIM campus and fall for each other. However, their cultural backgrounds become a hindrance, and how the two try to convince their families for marriage is what forms the film's story.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Ishaqzaade (2012)

Up next, we have Arjun's debut movie Ishaqzaaden opposite Parineeti Chopra that made him famous and how. An action romantic film with a political backdrop, this one was critically as well as commercially hit. The film revolves around the story of inter-faith lovers and how their families set out to kill them. IMDb rating of the film is 6.5.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Aurangzeb (2013)

This Yash Raj Film saw Arjun playing a dual role and nailing his part. He was seen as Ajay as well as Vishal and proved that he is here to stay. He shared the screen space with some terrific stars in the movie which includes late star Rishi Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and more. This thriller film has gotten a score of 6.5 on IMDb.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021)

Fourth on the list is the birthday boy's latest movie starring Parineeti Chopra as the female lead. Directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee, the movie sees Arjun (Pinky) as a suspended cop who sets on a mission but instead turns into a messiah for Sandeep (Pari). The movie has an IMDb rating of 6.3. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Movie Review: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor Subvert Your Expectations in Dibakar Banerjee’s Dark Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Ki & Ka (2016)

An R Balki directorial, this flick is entertaining at the same time also gives out a strong message. Ki & Ka narrates the issue of a gender role reversal. The plot of the movie sees Arjun as a house husband and Kareena as the working wife, both seem happy with their unconventional relationship, until ego kicks in. Its IMDb score of the movie is 5.8.

Where to Watch: Voot

That's it, guys! These are the top five Bollywood movies of Arjun Kapoor as per IMDb. The Bollywood actor is a gem of a performer and has a tremendous fan following. Meanwhile, his upcoming projects include Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns. Happy birthday, Arjun Kapoor!

