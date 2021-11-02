Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, celebrates her 22nd birthday on November 2. Earlier this year it was announced that the young lady would be making her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. On this special day, Shanaya’s cousin brother Arjun Kapoor has wished his sister with a thoughtful birthday note. He mentioned in his post, “make the most of this year because it will lay the foundation for the rest of your life..”

Arjun Kapoor Birthday Note For Shanaya Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

