Singers Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel posted their first pictures on social media after tying the knot. The "Raataan Lambiyan" (Shershaah; 2020) singer Asees announced her engagement to Sohel through Instagram in January this year. Sharing the pictures, they captioned the post, "Waheguru Tera Shukar Hai. Sonakshi Sinha, Jasmin Bhasin, Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Aly Goni, Yuvika Chaudhary and Tulsi Kumar among other celebrities also congratulated the couple. Playback Singer Asees Kaur To Perform Live for the First Time in UK Concert on July 9 (View Post).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asees Kaur (@aseeskaurmusic)

