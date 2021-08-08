It's been a while since Bell Bottom's song Marjaawaan weaved magic in the minds of the audience. The soothing music and deep lyrics were highlights of the Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's romantic melody. And now, a BTS video from the track is released by the makers which gives an insight into the making of the song.

Watch:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)