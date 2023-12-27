Shah Rukh Khan has once again held his iconic #AskSRK session on social media to interact with fans after the success of his film Dunki. One of his fans asked about the actor's reaction to ‘nonsense’ written about him in this online world of social media where everyone has an opinion. SRK responded with a witty remark saying, “You have heard the saying ‘opinions are like ______s, everyone has one!’ I work on belief not on opinions my friend.” We bet his clever reply will effortlessly win the heart of his fans as usual. 'Baaapppp!! Not Bacha a!!' Shah Rukh Khan's Compliment For KKR Star Rinku Singh During #AskSRK Session On Twitter Goes Viral (See Post).

Shah Rukh Khan's X Post

Ha ha u have heard the saying ‘opinions are like ______s, everyone has one!’ I work on belief not on opinions my friend. #Dunki https://t.co/D7fx29EUwz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)